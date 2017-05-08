J-K: Two cops injured in firing at police picket in Doda

Both have been hospitalised. (Source: Google map) Both have been hospitalised. (Source: Google map)

Two Special Police Officers were seriously injured in firing by some unidentified people at a police picket in Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly Doda district during wee hours of Monday.

Identifying the injured SPOs as Kiker Singh and Mohammad Yunus, sources said that one had sustained bullet injury in the neck and another in the stomach. Both have been hospitalised. The sources also said that both are the residents of Bhalessa.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Shabir Ahmed Khatana refused to say anything as the matter was under investigation. Sources said that nearly a dozen rounds were fired from AK 47 rifle from outside the window of a kuccha room at village Tanta where the injured were asleep around 1.45 am. The victims did not get any chance to react, sources said.

The nearest reinforcements were available at Kahara, situated at a distance of 15 km, and the nearest motorable kuchha road from the police picket had been nearly 2 km away.

Significantly, Doda district has been declared free of active militants since 2010 and there had been no incident of militancy related violence during the last seven years. The area has many village defence committees, but none of the VDC members has been armed with an AK rifle, a senior police officer said.

