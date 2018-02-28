J-K: Two BSF personnel injured in Pakistan shelling

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Two BSF personnel sustained minor injuries as Pakistan on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing at various places along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the Army retaliated “strongly and effectively” after Pakistan resorted to firing around 8.45 am. The BSF personnel were injured in the firing in Rajouri district. Tarkundi Gali, Lambi Bari, Khorinar, Dhar and Panjgrayin, all in Rajouri, were most affected. By evening, Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling in Poonch’s KG sector, he said.

The latest ceasefire violation comes after a lull of more than 36 hours. Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector on February 24 and 25.

