J-K: 2 army jawans, 2 civilians drown in rivers in Reasi, Udhampur

The two soldiers, who had gone to take bath in the Tawi river, drowned in the river in Kawa hamlet of Udhampur district Sunday evening, a police officer said. (Representational/File photo) The two soldiers, who had gone to take bath in the Tawi river, drowned in the river in Kawa hamlet of Udhampur district Sunday evening, a police officer said. (Representational/File photo)

Two army jawans and two civilians drowned in rivers in Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The two soldiers, who had gone to take bath in the Tawi river, drowned in the river in Kawa hamlet of Udhampur district Sunday evening, a police officer said.

Following a search operation by the army, their bodies were fished out, he said, adding that they were identified as Sepoy Vinod and Havaldar Anshul.

In another incident, two persons — Bahar Din and Mohmmad Irfan — drowned while crossing a river in Kaksi area in Gulabgarh tehsil of Reasi district Sunday evening, an officer said. The bodies were yet to be traced.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now