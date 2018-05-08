J-K: Tourist from Tamil Nadu killed in stone-pelting on the road to Gulmarg

A police spokesman said that several vehicles were targeted by stone-pelters at a spot where clashes were on. The youth was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. (Photo for representation purpose) A police spokesman said that several vehicles were targeted by stone-pelters at a spot where clashes were on. The youth was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. (Photo for representation purpose)

A tourist from Chennai died Monday after he was hit on the head by a stone during a protest on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police sources said 22-year-old R Thirumani from Chennai was on his way to a resort in Gulmarg with his parents when their car was stoned by protesters.

A police spokesman said that several vehicles were targeted by stone-pelters at a spot where clashes were on. The youth was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said the tourists left for Gulmarg early in the morning when troops were still being deployed on the roads.

“They (the youth and his family) were travelling in a Tavera. A few stones hit their vehicle. One of the stones hit him on the head,” said Showkat Ahmad, Magam SDPO.

This is the second incident this month in which tourists were targeted by stone-throwing protesters. On May 1, five tourists were injured when three vehicles were stoned at Aishmuqam in Anantnag.

NC leader Omar Abdullah condemned the incident. “We’ve killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Let’s try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone pelters & their methods,” he tweeted.

