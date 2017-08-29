J-K: Three held for trying to smuggle bovine animals 

The two were smuggling 18 bovines in their truck, a police spokesman said. (Representational) The two were smuggling 18 bovines in their truck, a police spokesman said. (Representational)

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle more than 45 bovines from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Udhampur districts to the Valley, the police said on Tuesday.

The police arrested two persons near Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur, around 80 km from Jammu. They were smuggling 18 bovines in their truck, a police spokesman said.

He said they failed to produce the requisite documents for transporting the animals from Jammu to Srinagar. A case was registered against them, the spokesman said.

In Doda district’s Dessa area a person was arrested for trying to smuggle 28 bovines, he said. The matters are being investigated, the spokesman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App