J-K: Militants kill 4 cops, 2 bank officials while looting cash van in Kulgam district

Four policemen and two bank officials were killed by militants while looting a cash van of a bank in Kulgam district of Kashmir, police said on Monday. According to DIG south Kashmir S P Pani, militants dragged the cops and the bank officials out of their vehicle before killing them, reported PTI.
In a separate incident, two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated after they were attacked by the Pakistan’s Border Action Team along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Reflecting on the incident, the Northern Command of the Indian Army issued a statement saying, “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.”
More details awaited
- May 1, 2017 at 6:30 pmDissolve the embly and give army full powers or impose presidents rule and put a high ranking defense guys to advice and carry out the orders for about 18 months to bring the educational ins utions,business,law and order etc to function normally. JaihindReply
- May 1, 2017 at 6:28 pmcongrats public against sanghi EVM rigged bRAWmin state - public winning days are not far when FEKU AMIT TADIPAR MUCHAD BHAGWAT and gang will be chased on roads and thrashed by stones by indian public - i congratulate kashmiri public for taking lead and crushing sanghi virusesReply
- May 1, 2017 at 6:16 pmIt is high time the Army is given a free hand - no question asked - as the State Police has failed. These terrorists and Pak Army is in close contact and coordination; so there should be no chance left and these elements should be dealt with the same notoriety as they are . These are all anti social elements and not well wishers of Kashmir; by their act they want to create problem for Kashmiris.Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 6:04 pmso now Feku56 going to go down the Manmohan Singh way. where has Tadipaar Amit, Uma, Venkiah, Vinay Katiar, V.K.Singh etcgone and Bajrangi's gone.Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 5:51 pmWe need retired top armed forces officers to tackle these regular attacks. Our army gets max casualtes, WHY ????? Bring back retired officers who were involved a decade ago in similar cir stances. Present officers do not know how to tackle such daily attacks. Armed security men and guards cannot offer any resistance to these terrorists. WHY ????? Politicians have tied the hands of our security peoples hands, if not why are they unable to attack and kill these few terrorists .Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 5:49 pmhow long will this give dragging all in name of democracy ??? no other nation would tolerate such terror after internet now time to close down banks six kashmiris killed ? no one revolts So its ok if terrorists kill kashmiris ?? they only make noise if Kashmiri killed by security forces shame on you kashmirisReply
- May 1, 2017 at 5:47 pmShift all Bank Branches in Kashmir inside Army Camp. ..... Let Kashmiris line up outside Army Camp to get money and Army check all of them.Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 5:42 pmwhy govt not taking hard action against terrorist? terrorist s are active on social media,Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 5:50 pmyou are right. the terrorists who killed are not so dangerous than the social media. becuase they expose the tough language of 56"Reply
