J-K: Militants kill 4 cops, 2 bank officials while looting cash van in Kulgam district

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

Four policemen and two bank officials were killed by militants while looting a cash van of a bank in Kulgam district of Kashmir, police said on Monday. According to DIG south Kashmir S P Pani, militants dragged the cops and the bank officials out of their vehicle before killing them, reported PTI.

In a separate incident, two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated after they were attacked by the Pakistan’s Border Action Team along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Reflecting on the incident, the Northern Command of the Indian Army issued a statement saying, “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.”

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now