J-K: Policeman among 4 killed in militant attack in Kulgam

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2017 11:11 pm
A policeman and militant were among four people killed in a militant attack in Kulgam district of Kashmir late Saturday, police said. The armed militants subsequently fled the scene after the attack. “A combing operation was launched immediately to track them down,” the police said.
The attack took place just days after a massive ‘cordon and combing’ operation was carried out in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
More details awaited.
- May 6, 2017 at 11:26 pmone day at a time till occupation is over.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 11:17 pmGov should honour J&K policemen alike armymen because with immense pressure for their lives from local militants too they prefered to be nationalistic ,gov give free higher education also to those who sacrificed their souls defending the country.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 11:15 pmTerrorists are hitting back ..adding the interests along with .... For those idle period they had during demonetization . Why the common people doesn't see this and realize the truth that it was all a drama to leave opposition cashless during UP electionReply
- May 6, 2017 at 10:56 pmThere is a sharp rise in terrorists and maoists attack after demonetization. What does PM/FM/HM have to say?Reply
