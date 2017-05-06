J-K: Policeman among 4 killed in militant attack in Kulgam

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

A policeman and militant were among four people killed in a militant attack in Kulgam district of Kashmir late Saturday, police said. The armed militants subsequently fled the scene after the attack. “A combing operation was launched immediately to track them down,” the police said.

The attack took place just days after a massive ‘cordon and combing’ operation was carried out in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

More details awaited.

