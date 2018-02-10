Jammu attack: Two killed, four injured as terrorists open fire at Sunjwan army camp

Two people were killed and four others injured as terrorists attacked Sunjwan Military Station on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday morning. “Two martyred and four injured in the report with me so far,” said Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal. Army, however, did not elaborate.
The attack came a day after the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. This is also the second attack on the Sunjwan Military station in 15 years. In 2003, terrorists had barged into its premises and killed nearly a dozen soldiers. The death anniversary of JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat, who too was also hanged in Tihar jail, falls on Sunday and separatist Hurriyat Conference has called for a bandh on that day as well.
Saturday’s terror attack came nearly 13 months after terrorists barged into an army camp in the garrison town of Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city in November 2016.
Though no terrorist outfit has so far taken responsibility for the attack, sources believed it to be the handiwork of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad. Giving details of today’s attack, sources said around 4-5 terrorists appear to have sneaked into the military station from the nullah on one of its sides. One group moved towards the family quarter of JCO injuring him and his daughter at around 5 am.
Sunjwan Army camp attack: Rajnath Singh speaks to JK Police chief on attack
After hearing the gunshots, other troops at the station retaliated and exchange of fire continued for nearly an hour, sources said. Army commandoes have cordoned off the area and helicopters were pressed into service to track down the exact location of terrorists.
Significantly, only four days earlier, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jatt had escaped custody after killing two policemen who were escorting him to the hospital in Srinagar. Jatt’s arrest was described as a ‘major breakthrough’ by security forces after he was captured from Sharmpora village of Kulgam in 2014. In view of these events, a high alert has been sounded across the state.
Meanwhile, proceedings in the State Legislative Assembly were adjourned for nearly 15 minutes after Speaker Kavinder Gupta attributed the Saturday terror attack to illegal immigrants from two countries (not Pakistan).
“I am elected MLA from that constituency and I had gone there in the morning, ” said Gupta. However, as he started to name the countries from where the illegal immigrants have come, noisy scenes erupted in the House with Opposition members demanding him to take back his words. But the BJP members sitting on the treasury benches insisted against it.
Sunjwan Army camp attack: J&K on high alert after terrorists strike
After the House reassembled, the Speaker expunged his remarks following a request from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri that these words may create law and order problem.
