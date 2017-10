A country-made pistol with a live cartridge and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from Arjun Kumar’s possession (Representational) A country-made pistol with a live cartridge and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from Arjun Kumar’s possession (Representational)

A suspected criminal was arrested and a country-made pistol recovered from his possession here, the police said Tuesday. Arjun Kumar alias Billu, a resident of Dhinday, was stopped by police for checking yesterday, a police spokesman said.

A country-made pistol with a live cartridge and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from his possession. A case under various sections of the Arms Act was registered against him, the spokesman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App