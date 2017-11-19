J-K: Suspected Army personnel allegedly assault lady police officer

Trouble erupted when she objected the placing of luggage in the parking lot by the assailants. (Representational) Trouble erupted when she objected the placing of luggage in the parking lot by the assailants. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are looking for four people believed to be army personnel for allegedly assaulting a lady Inspector of General Railway Police, Anita Chopra at the railway station in Jammu on Saturday night.

Anita Chopra, who has been posted with General Railway Police, was on routine surveillance duty in plain clothes within the raillway premises at that time. Trouble erupted when she objected the placing of luggage in the parking lot by the assailants.

The incident took place around 10 pm, police said, adding that the lady inspector grappled with one of the assailants, but all of them managed to escape leaving her in a pool of blood. However, one of the assailants left behind his identity card which was seized by the police.

The identity card belonged to one Deepender Singh Rathore of Indian Armed Forces. The police are trying to verify the veracity of the identity card.

Meanwhile, the injured lady inspector was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital from where she was discharged on Sunday afternoon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App