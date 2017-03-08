Jammu and Kashmir Bank to promote state tourism

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has decided to promote the state’s rich tourism potential through its branches in different cities across the country. This was agreed in a meeting between state secretary for tourism and floriculture Farooq A shah with bank’s chairman Parvez Ahmad on Tuesday, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said they also agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard. J&K Bank will promote the state of Jammu and Kashmir through all its branches by providing publicity materials and other information to its clients and customers, according to the agreement.

Similarly, the bank’s website will also have information displays about the state tourism product and services, the spokesman said, adding the JK Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) packages will also be promoted in the respective branches.

“J&K bank is an established institution and will effectively help in promoting the state across the country as it is credible and will be supported from the department in all its efforts to showcase rich potential of tourism in domestic market,” Shah said.

He said the tourism trade bodies have appreciated this step and expressed hope that it will yield good results.