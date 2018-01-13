J-K: Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing at LoC

Supreme Crisis
Updated: January 13, 2018 7:51 pm
Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, was injured in the firing, he later succumbed to his critical injuries.
An Indian soldier was killed on Saturday in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, defence officials said.

Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane. (source: ANI)

“Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly. However, one soldier, Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, was injured. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his critical injuries. The braveheart belonged to Maharashtra,” the source said.

