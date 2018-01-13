J-K: Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing at LoC

Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, was injured in the firing, he later succumbed to his critical injuries.(Representational photo) Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, was injured in the firing, he later succumbed to his critical injuries.(Representational photo)

An Indian soldier was killed on Saturday in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, defence officials said.

Defence Ministry sources said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control in Rajouri’s Sunderbani sector.

Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane. (source: ANI)

“Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly. However, one soldier, Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, was injured. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his critical injuries. The braveheart belonged to Maharashtra,” the source said.

