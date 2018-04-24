J-K: Three militants, two security personnel killed in Tral gunfight

Tral encounter: A joint operation was started by the Rashtriya Rifles, state police and the Central Reserve Police Force in Lam forest area of Tral after receiving tip off about the presence of militants there. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Tral encounter: A joint operation was started by the Rashtriya Rifles, state police and the Central Reserve Police Force in Lam forest area of Tral after receiving tip off about the presence of militants there. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Three militants and two security personnel were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral forest area on Tuesday. An Indian Army soldier and a state policeman were among those killed in the encounter.

A joint operation was started by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lam forest area of Tral after receiving tip off about the presence of militants there.

The deceased solider was identified as Ajay Kumar. Sepoy Kumar of 42 RR was injured in the initial firing exchange and later succumbed to his injuries at Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Badami Bagh Cantonment area in Srinagar.

Latif Gujar of Jammu and Kashmir Police also succumbed to injuries.

