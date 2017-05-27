J-K: Social media back in Valley

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

THE J&K government on Friday lifted curbs on over 20 social networking sites, which was imposed last month in the Valley to prevent “anti-national and anti-social elements” from “transmitting inflammatory messages”. In April, the state government had blocked 22 social networking sites following a meeting of the Unified Command Headquarters, chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in Srinagar.

No official communication has been issued on the curbs being lifted but these sites could be accessed across the Valley on Friday evening. Amid protests in the Valley, the order to block the sites for “one month or till further orders” was issued last month by R K Goyal, principal secretary, Home department. It led to the shutdown in the Valley of Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, QQ, WeChat, Qzone, Tumblr, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line, Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Snapfish, YouTube (uploads), Vine, Xanga, Buzznet and Flickr.

The order had stated that these sites were being used for “transmitting objectionable contents to spread disaffection amongst the public at large in Kashmir Valley against the state administration and the security forces with a view to inciting them to commit various offences at a large scale, cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquility”.

