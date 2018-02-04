J-K: Situation not favourable for Panchayat polls, political parties tell Mehbooba Mufti

The Chief Minister had convened an all-party meeting to ascertain their views on holding of Panchayat elections after February 15 (Representational Image/ File) The Chief Minister had convened an all-party meeting to ascertain their views on holding of Panchayat elections after February 15 (Representational Image/ File)

In an indication that Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir may get deferred for some time, most of the participants at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here on Sunday said that situation at present was not congenial for this massive electoral exercise, especially in the Valley.

“Though all the political parties wanted restoration of panchayati Raj institutions in the state, majority of them suggested that the election to these shall be deferred for sometime as situation was not congenial for the purpose,” said Abdul Haq Khan, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice. He, however, did not say anything as to whether government will go by majority opinion on deferment of panchayat elections.

The Chief Minister had convened an all-party meeting to ascertain their views on holding of Panchayat elections after February 15. A final decision, sources said, will be taken at the cabinet meeting.

From main opposition party NC, Ali Mohd Sagar ,Akbar Lone ,Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Rana, Bashir Ahmed Dar were present at the meeting. While BJP has sent its state president and MLA Sat Sharma, general secretaries Pawan Khajuria and narinder singh, PCC senior vice president Sham Lal Sharma, spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and MLA Usman Majid represented Congress at the meeting.

Independent MLAs from Udhampur Pawan Gupta and Langate Engineer Abdul Rashid, besides M Y Tarigami CPI-M) and Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen (PDF), Harsh Dev Singh and Balwant Singh Mankotia (JKNPP) were also present.

