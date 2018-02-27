J-K sex scandal: CBI faces flak as 8 of 14 accused acquitted

According to a CBI FIR, registered on Thursday, about seven acres of land was illegally acquired by the accused. A different person, who has since died, was showed as the owner of the land. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) According to a CBI FIR, registered on Thursday, about seven acres of land was illegally acquired by the accused. A different person, who has since died, was showed as the owner of the land. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

Last week, when a special CBI court in Chandigarh acquitted former J&K Police DSP Mohammad Yusuf Mir in a case of rape and immoral trafficking, pertaining to the 2006 sex scandal, he was the eighth out of 14 accused to be set free. The acquittal came after the victim turned “hostile”.

As the victim and prime witness in the 2006 scandal moved Punjab and Haryana HC, and claimed that the CBI forced her to depose against the accused, many in the Valley are blaming the central agency for doing a shoddy probe, and in effect letting the accused, many of them the rich and powerful of Srinagar, go free.

In 2006, a welfare committee of Habbakadal, Srinagar, approached Shahid Gunj police with a CD that had an “obscene film” featuring a local girl. A case was registered on their complaint, and the girl in the CD named more than three dozen people, including two former ministers, senior police officers, a BSF DIG.

Amid massive public outrage in the Valley, J&K HC handed over the probe to CBI. The trial of 14 accused was shifted from Srinagar to Chandigarh on orders of the Supreme Court after J&K HC Bar Association refused to allow its lawyers to represent any of the accused.

On Monday, Bar Association’s president Mian Abdul Qayoom blamed the state government and CBI and asked why the probe agency failed to produce evidence before the court after placing the chargesheet. Qayoom maintained that the case “lost all its significance” once it was transferred. “When it got transferred, the CBI should have objected saying that victims are in Srinagar, and how can they depose in Chandigarh, traveling so far…. Some of the victims were minors.”

Srinagar-based law expert and political commentator Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain said that there is a “trust deficit among Kashmiris about dispensation of justice in Indian court”. He said, “When the case was shifted to Chandigarh people perceived it as a deliberate attempt to help the culprits, who happened to be high-profile (figures) and pro-establishment. It was not easy for the victims to travel such long distances to establish guilt of the accused.”

Hurriyat (M) chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Over the years nothing positive has come up in courts, and pro-India politicians and other people have been acquitted easily.”

Defence counsel Rabindra Pandit said, “CBI could not prove evidence against the accused and they were let off by the court. The victims didn’t support prosecution in the case…CBI was then under pressure from J&K HC to arrest all those named by the victims.”

