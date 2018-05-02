J-K: Several tourists injured in stone-throwing protests in Anantnag

At least, five tourists were injured when three tourist vehicles came under stone-throwing protests in South Kashmir on Monday night. The incident took place near Ashmuqam on way to Pahalgam tourist destination in South Kashmir ‘s Anantnag District.

On Monday night, four tourist vehicles came under stone pelting at Ashmuqam village of South Kashmir. Police sources say that over 40 tourists from Kerala were travelling back to Srinagar from Pahalgam tourist resort in the evening. At around 8 pm, when the tourist vehicles reached near Ashmuqam, they were hit by stones resulting in minor injuries to seven tourists.

The local villagers immediately came to the rescue of the tourists and shifted the injured tourists to hospital. Police sources say while two tourists were hot in the head and received a few stitches, the other five had minor bruises. All the seven tourists were discharged after the first aid.

Sources say the tourists were escorted to Srinagar on Tuesday morning by police.

“The tourists were moving when there was a protest going on. They also came under stone throwing,” a civil administration officer at Pahalgam, who didn’t want to be named, said. “Some of them received minor injuries. The locals helped them and took them to hospital.”

On Monday, stone-throwing protests were reported from several parts of the valley against the killing of two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants — including a commander Sameer Tiger — and a civilian at South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

