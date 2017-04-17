J-K: Security forces, students clash in Srinagar

Security forces used tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the official said, adding clashes were going on when last reports came in. Security forces used tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the official said, adding clashes were going on when last reports came in.

Clashes broke out between security forces and agitating students near a college here today, police said. A group of students were holding a protest rally near Sri Pratap (SP) College on Moulana Azad Road close to the Lal Chowk city centre this morning, a police official said. He said security forces asked the protesters to disperse but they did not budge and started pelting stones on the forces, leading to clashes. Security forces used tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the official said, adding clashes were going on when last reports came in.

Students’ groups had called for protests against the “brutality perpetrated by forces on students” of Degree College Pulwama in south Kashmir, where clashes with security forces left many injured.

