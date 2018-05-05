J-K: Security forces bust militant hideout, end search operation in Baramulla

Since the killing of three youths by unidentified gunmen on Monday, the army and police launched search operations in the town. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) Since the killing of three youths by unidentified gunmen on Monday, the army and police launched search operations in the town. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

Security forces claimed to have busted a militant hideout in North Kashmir’s Baramulla and suspended the search and cordon operation launched two days ago. The operation was launched on Thursday afternoon after a joint team of 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police received an input that two to three militants were hiding in Drangbal on the outskirts of Baramulla. “The operation was launched on Thursday after receiving inputs about militants in the area and ended Friday morning,’’ a senior police officer said. He did not disclose any information regarding the recoveries made from the hideout.

Since the killing of three youths by unidentified gunmen on Monday, the army and police launched search operations in the town. The first operation was launched in the neighborhood where three youths were shot dead. The army had deployed drones to search for the militants in the forest areas.

On Monday evening, three youths named Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Asgar, all residents of old town Baramulla, were killed by unidentified gunmen at a market. The police had blamed three militants (two local and one foreigner) for the killings. The killings evoked sharp criticism from local residents, mainstream parties and separatist groups.

