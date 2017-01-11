J-K: ‘Sacrilege’ sparks violence in Kathua, four arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has blamed vendetta over a failed marriage for “sacrilege”, which triggered communal tension in Kathua district on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Parihar said they had arrested Mohammad Iqbal, Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Sharief and Mohammad Ali in the matter.

Sources said that the four allegedly stole a calf in Hardu Muthi village, slaughtered it and planted its head outside Alam Din’s house in Hariyachak, nearly 15 km away. They wanted to frame Din as his daughter had abandoned Sharief’s son after a failed marriage four years ago. The two families had fought over it several times.

A mob ransacked Din’s house after the four allegedly told a local RSS activist that his family had slaughtered the calf. The slaughter triggered violence, in which half-a-dozen people were injured. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area while the Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked for five hours.

The violence triggered protests in the Assembly, with the opposition Congress and National Conference staging a walkout. “The House can function only when the situation is normal,” said NC legislator Mian Altaf as opposition lawmakers accused the state government of being anti-Muslim.