J-K: Poonch-Rawalakot LoC bus service remains suspended for ninth week

The bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side, according to officials. The bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side, according to officials.

The cross LoC bus service between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) via the Poonch-Rawalakot road remained suspended for the ninth week on Monday. “The weekly cross LoC bus service via Poonch Rawalakot road has remained suspended today,” custodian of LoC trade (Poonch) Mohmmad Tanveer said. Nothing can be said about the resumption of bus service and trade through ‘Chakan-da-bagh’ as of now, he said.

The bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side, according to officials. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC this year. Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.

Eleven people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army in the month of July, according to the Army data. There were 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.

In May, there were 79 ceasefire violations, according to officials. The Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point was started in 2006 to facilitate easier trade and travel between the divided families of Jammu and Kashmir and PoK.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App