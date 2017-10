J&K: Policeman arrested for allegedly clicking pictures of a woman while she was standing at Manigam Bypass in Ganderbal, case registered. (Source: ANI) J&K: Policeman arrested for allegedly clicking pictures of a woman while she was standing at Manigam Bypass in Ganderbal, case registered. (Source: ANI)

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking pictures of a woman with his cellphone in Ganderbal district. According to a police official, a woman noticed that the cop, who was on duty at Ganderbal bypass crossing, was clicking her pictures.

An FIR was lodged against the cop after the woman complained to the police about the incident, added the police official.

With PTI inputs

