J-K: Policeman accused of sexual assault

A 25-year-old woman on Monday accused Jammu’s Kanachak station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Sharma of allegedly torturing her for more than a week and sexually assaulting her while she was in custody.

SHO Sharma denied the allegations. He claimed that the woman is a “habitual offender”, who had earlier been arrested in Punjab in theft and narcotics-related cases.

On Monday, she recorded her statement in camera before city judge M S Manhas. The woman’s lawyer, Vijay Atri, claimed that medical examination has found 11 injury marks on her body.

Atri said the woman worked as a domestic help for a couple, and when she quit, they lodged a police complaint, accusing her of theft. Her husband was arrested when he visited her in custody, Atri said.

She was granted bail on Saturday and admitted to a hospital in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar. On Sunday, hospital deputy medical superintendent Arun Sharma, said, he got a call from a nurse around 11 pm about an alleged attempt to abduct the woman but no complaint was lodged.

Claiming that the woman was at Kanachak police station for two days in custody of policewomen, the SHO said she was later shifted to a women’s cell.

