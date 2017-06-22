Two Hizbul militants killed

The bodies were buried at the native villages of the militants amid anti-India slogans. (Source: Google maps) The bodies were buried at the native villages of the militants amid anti-India slogans. (Source: Google maps)

J-K police on Wednesday claimed to have killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a district commander, in North Kashmir’s Sopore area. On Tuesday evening, the Special Operation Group of J&K Police, 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Pazalpora village, 10 km from Sopore town. As the operation was underway, mobile internet and prepaid mobile phone services were snapped in Baramulla district.

Two militants were killed in the encounter that broke out in the morning. They were identified as Gulzar Ahmad Lone alias Ibrahim, Hizbul district commander from Gund Brath village, and Basit Ahmad Mir alias Tahir of Andergam Pattan village.

“The militants were asked to surrender but they refused,’’ said a police officer. Police said that these militants were involved in many cases, including mobile tower attacks and murders in 2015. “Gulzar’s role was instrumental in instigating youth to join the Hizbul,” he added. The bodies were buried at the native villages of the militants amid anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, the Army and police launched another operation in Kakpora village in south Kashmir during which an Army officer was injured. Sources said that two to three militants were trapped in a house and the Army officer was hit by a bullet in the hand during a gunfight. The entire area has been sealed and has been lit by flood lights so that militants cannot escape from the site.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App