J&K: Police, security forces intercept four militants in Rajouri

The search parties have so far recovered three bags from the spot including two containing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and hand grenades. (Image used for representational purpose) The search parties have so far recovered three bags from the spot including two containing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and hand grenades. (Image used for representational purpose)

Security forces and police in a joint operation on Wednesday morning intercepted a group of 3 to 4 militants near Sunderbani town who had reportedly sneaked into Rajouri districts from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir around four days ago.

Narrating the event sources said that following inputs about movement of militants, local police along with troops of 16 Raj Rifles, 6 Jatt and 126 battalion of Border Security Force had launched a search operation in Rewarian Talan area, which is situated on the outskirts of Sunderbani town. The contact with militants was established after they fired nearly half a dozen rounds at the search party. The area was then immediately cordoned.

The search parties have so far recovered three bags from the spot including two containing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and hand grenades. Significantly, it has been after over a decade that presence of militants has been detected near Sunderbani town. The last time a militant was killed in an encounter with police and security forces at Bindi Gala was in 2004-05.

Sources said that the militant group were trapped in a forest area, where they were surrounded by CRPF camp on one side and BSF on the other. Soon after the infiltration, they separated from their guide.

The police received information about the presence of militants in the area on the first day after the group purchased some material at a shop near Keri and next day they had meals at the house of one Pandit, Bhushan Kumar at Jogi Nullah. On Tuesday night around 7.35 pm, they made purchases worth Rs 1,200 from a shop at Rewarian Talab.

Following this information, police and security forces who were already searching for the militants, immediately cordoned the area and launched the search operation at the break of the dawn.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd