J-K Police to continue probe against Major Gogoi in human shield case

Even as he was awarded by the Army for his actions, investigations into the the incident in which Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi allegedly ordered a man to be tied to the bonnet of jeep would continue, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday. Munir Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, said that the first information report (FIR) in the case had not been quashed yet.

“The investigation will be done and its result will be shared,” Khan was quoted as saying by PTI. He added once an FIR is lodged, the investigation has to be completed.

“Whatever comes out in the investigation is a separate matter, but investigation will take place and it will be seen what is right and what is wrong,” he said.

On Monday, Major Gogoi was honoured with the Chief of Army’s Commendation Card for his “sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations”. He had allegedly ordered a man to be tied to a jeep as “human shield” against stone-pelters during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election in April.

According to sources, the decision to award the Staff Commendation Card to Major Gogoi was made after the court of inquiry hearing his case exonerated him, saying his actions were justified by circumstances. The findings of the court of inquiry are expected to be made public in days. Even as the J&K Police continues with its investigation, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act bars it from prosecuting military personnel without the consent of the Union Government

There was much public outrage after a video which showed a man, later identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, being used as a human shield went viral. This prompted the Army to initiate a probe into the circumstances as to what led Gogoi to tie Dar to the jeep. A case was later registered into the incident by the state police as well.

