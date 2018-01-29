J-K police files chargesheet against LeT, 8 accused in Amarnath Yatra bus attack

Lt Gen J S Sandhu and DGP S P Vaid at the press meet. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File) Lt Gen J S Sandhu and DGP S P Vaid at the press meet. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir police have filed a chargesheet against militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and eight others in the gruesome attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in July last year. “Police files charge sheet of about 1500 pages against LeT, 8 accused in Amarnath Yatra bus attack. Further investigation going on,” J&K police tweeted.

A total of nine yatris were killed and 19 people were injured in the attack on the bus in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 10.

In December, the police claimed to have killed all the three LeT militants involved in the attack. According to police, the attackers were led by LeT’s ‘divisional commander’ Abu Ismail. Ismail and an associate were killed at Aaribagh Nowgam, on the city’s outskirts, on September 14.

