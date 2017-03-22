J-K police busts fake appointment racket, two held in Jammu

Representational image, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two out of three members of the gang in Jammu. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Representational image, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two out of three members of the gang in Jammu. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Police has busted a fake appointment racket and arrested two out of three members of the gang in Jammu.

One Damil Sharma of Digiana belt of the city lodged a written complaint with police, stating that Mohd Qasim Badana, Sajad Ahmed and Jahangir Khan- all belonging to Kashmir, met him here and assured him a job in MES as a clerk upon payment of Rs 1.5 lakh, a police officer said.

The trio allegedly took Rs 50,000 as advance from Sharma and rest Rs 1,00,000 was decided to be paid after issuing the appointment order.

Thereafter, a fake appointment order was issued to Sharma, he said, adding that a case was registered at Gandhinagar police station in this connection

During investigation, police conducted raids at different locations and arrested two accused namely Sajad Ahmed and Jahangir Khan and one is still evading arrest, officer said.

Police has also seized the fake appointment order and joining letter, he said, adding that these fraudsters have allegedly cheated many youths by luring them for jobs by issuing fake appointment orders of different departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Investigation is on and more recovery and arrests are expected,” the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now