J-K police able to normalise situation in Valley: DGP SP Vaid

J&K DGP SP Vaid (File photo) J&K DGP SP Vaid (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been able to normalise the situation in the Valley, especially in south Kashmir, DGP S P Vaid said today. “The credit for normalising the situation in Kashmir goes to the last man, who is deployed in the field and works with the people,” he said here while interacting with a group of IPS officers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy

The state’s top cop highlighted the contribution of field officers and SPOs for their dedicated efforts in bringing the situation to normalcy. He said the police personnel in the field were doing a commendable job and brave men had laid their lives in line of duty.

The DGP also underlined the “misuse of social media” by inimical forces across the border to fulfil their ulterior motives. “J&K Police is focusing to enhance its capabilities to counter this menace at different levels,” he said.

Vaid also cautioned against the impressions created by media on Kashmir, and said the same needed to be corrected. Lamenting the machinations of Pakistan, he said, “People of Kashmir want peace and prosperity since they bear the brunt and exploitation from the neighbouring country”.

The top cop said the state police was trying to reach out to the people and redress their grievances of day-to-day life through police-community partnership programmes. He added that the police was working as a catalyst in bringing public issues to the notice of other departments.

