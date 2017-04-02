Highlights: Choose either tourism or terrorism, PM Modi tells Kashmiri youths in Udhampur public meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

After inaugurating the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the longest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at stone pelters in Kashmir saying that while some misguided youngsters in the valley are busy throwing stones, others from the region are trying to change the future of the state by using the same stone to build infrastructure. He was addressing a public rally in Udhampur.

The prime minister dedicated the tunnel to the nation. The 10.9-km long tunnel will reduce the time taken to travel between Jammu and Srinagar by shortening the distance between Chenani-Nashri from the existing 41 kms to 10.9 kms and is likely to save fuel worth nearly Rs 99 crores a year.

Highlights:

6: 00 pm: Our sole Mantra is development and the way we want to achieve that is through Jan Bhagidari (People’s participation). We want to involve the youth: PM Modi

5: 59 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says “Whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir, it is natural to remember the vision and work of Atal Ji.”

5: 57 pm: PM Modi specially thanks CM Mehbooba Mufti, says the Centre has announced a package for the state and work has begun on the same.

5: 56 pm: Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism: PM Modi

5: 55 pm: Commenting on the prevailing situation in the state, the Prime Minister said that the path of bloodshed has not helped any one and that it will never help anyone.

5: 50 pm: Every Indian wants to see Jammu and Kashmir. The beauty of this land can draw so many people. Tourism will also bring economic growth, says PM Modi.

5: 48 pm: Another advantage of this tunnel is that tourists will benefit due to this, says PM Modi

5: 47 pm: This tunnel is environment friendly and this tunnel will help in the fight against global warming, says PM Modi.

5: 46 pm: Youth of Jammu and Kashmir worked very hard in the making of the Chenani – Nashri Tunnel. I congratulate them for this: PM Modi

5: 45 pm: While few elements in Kashmir are busy pelting stones we tried to change the future of Kashmir by cutting big stone and making tunnel out of it, says PM Modi

