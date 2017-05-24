Latest News
  • J-K: PDP worker shot by militants Barzulla in district

PDP worker rushed to hospital after attack by terrorists.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 24, 2017 9:28 pm
ISI, ISI agent PDP leader attacked in Kashmir. (File)

A PDP worker was allegedly shot by militants in Srinagar’s Barzulla district Wednesday evening. The ruling party worker Abdul Qayoom was shot at least three times close range outside his home at around 8.10 PM,  a
police official said.

The victim is critically injured and has been rushed to the nearest hospital, news agency PTI reported.

More details awaited.

  1. S
    sadhu
    May 24, 2017 at 9:34 pm
    militants wanted BJP worker but by mistake PDP worker sorry better luck next time
    Reply

