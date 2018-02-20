J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri district, three civilians injured

The shelling continued till 7 pm, locals added. (Representational) The shelling continued till 7 pm, locals added. (Representational)

Three civilians were injured in north Kashmir’s Uri area when Indian and Pakistani soldiers resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control on Monday.

Locals said that in the afternoon, Indian and Pakistani soldiers restored to firing at Churanda village. However around 5 pm, heavy shelling started from both sides that left three civilians injured. They also added that that shelling continued up to 7 pm. “Both the sides used heavy shells,’’ a local villager in Churunda told The Indian Express.

“Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Churanda, Silikote area of Hajipeer Sector of Uri. Three civilians sustain injuries and are being evacuated to hospital. No loss of property reported so far,’’ the police spokesman said. Churanda is the last village on the Line of Control in Uri located on a mountain beneath Hajipeer. The area had earlier also witnessed ceasefire violation between India and Pakistan. In October 2012, three civilians including a woman were killed in the incident of ceasefire violation. Two months ago, a lady was injured at Kamalkote village in a similar incident of ceasefire violation.

Army spokesman said that unprovoked ceasefire violation was intiated by Pakistan posts in Uri sector at 1715 hours. ”Own troops retaliating appropriately, unconfirmed reports indicate casualty on Pak troops. Pak posts now targeting civilian population in Churunda village near Line of Control,” the spokesman said..

