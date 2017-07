Map showing Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Map showing Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan security forces, on Saturday, violated ceasefire in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. The Indian Army is currently retaliating to the fresh ceasefire violation.

The ceasefire violation came on the one-year death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd