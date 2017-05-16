Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector, Indian Army retaliates: Reports

Indian Army jawans at the Line of Control (LOC) (PTI File Photo, representational.) Indian Army jawans at the Line of Control (LOC) (PTI File Photo, representational.)

Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, even as the Indian Army retaliated in response to the unprovoked shelling, reported news agency ANI. The violation comes days after the Pakistani Army resorted to firing and shelling close to the Line of Control (LoC), in Nowshera and Manjakote sectors of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Centre and Home Minister are monitoring the situation closely, we are dealing with it. The situation will get better,” Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh told ANI. Ever since unprovoked shelling from Pakistan began last week, at least six people have lost their lives and nearly 1,700 civilians have been evacuated from hamlets in the area.

“Inter-departmental teams deputed by the district administration for damage assessment reported small arms firing from 4 pm yesterday (Monday) in Sarya village followed by firing in Khamba, Anwas and Bhandar villages,” Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI.

Owing to the tense situation, over 51 schools of the Nowshera region and 36 of Manjakote and Doongi zones have been closed for an indefinite period. Besides, families of those killed during the firing will be given compensation as per the norms.

The Centre has assured Rs. five lakh, while the state government will be giving the kin Rs. one lakh.

The displaced people, who are currently lodged in relief camps have access to food, electricity, bedding, first aid, medical care, drinking water and sanitary facilities Choudhary told PTI. “Six ambulances have been pressed into action for shifting of the injured. One mobile medical unit was stationed at Nowshera and another deputed to forward areas,” Choudhary is quoted as saying by PTI.

