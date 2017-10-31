J-K: Pakistan firing injures 12-year-old; cross-border trade remain suspended

12-year-old girl Gulnaz Akhtar injured in Pakistan firing (ANI) 12-year-old girl Gulnaz Akhtar injured in Pakistan firing (ANI)

A minor girl was injured at Karmara village, while travel and trade between people on both sides of the Line of Control at Chakkan Da Bagh on Poonch-Rawalakote road remain suspended for the 112th day on Tuesday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the border in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying the girl as Gulnaz Akhtar, 12, villager Mohammad Majid said that she was going to a nearby shop to purchase something when a Pakistani bullet hit her in the shoulder. The sudden firing from across the border caused panic among locals making them to run for cover. Meanwhile, sources said that the injured was immediately evacuated to the hospital. The Indian troops retaliated “strongly” and “effectively”.

The continuous incidents unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani troops along the LoC have led to suspension of cross LoC travel and trade through Chakkan Da Bagh on Poonch-Rawalakote road for the last 17 weeks. The trade was suspended on July 11 while there had been no travel between two sides there since July 17.

The situation in the area continues to remain tense as they suddenly start firing from across the LoC at regular intervals, said Custodian Cross LoC Trade Tanveer Ahmed.

Meanwhile, putting the estimated loss due to suspension of trade at over 80 crore, sources said the district administration had asked the army officials to establish contact with officials in PoK for a meeting on November 2 so as to decide about the resumption of cross LoC trade and travel between two sides. On Poonch-Rawalakote road, while travel takes place every Monday, trade is done four days a week beginning Tuesday.

