J-K: Pakistan army fires at civilian porters in Keran sector

An Army porter was killed and another injured as Pakistan Army on Sunday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and fired at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector.

“Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Keran sector Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in death of one army porter and injuries to another,” an Army official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The official added that the body of the slain porter was retrieved and handed over to his kin for last rites while the injured was taken to a medical facility.

Earlier in the day, a Pakistani intruder was gunned down along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Both the incidents come a day after the Army thwarted a big infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri and killed six infiltrators. According to the Army, Sunday morning’s operation was the second biggest infiltration attempt foiled in the last one week.

An ambush was carried out in the early morning by the troops of the Sikh Battalion after receiving intelligence inputs. A search operation is being carried out presently.

Earlier on Friday, two members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) were killed by the Army in Uri sector. Last week, the Army had also killed four infiltrators in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district. Three soldiers were also martyred in that encounter, which lasted for two days.

