Firing is still on. (Source: Google map) Firing is still on. (Source: Google map)

A woman was killed and one injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday. Firing is still on, according to the news agency ANI.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd