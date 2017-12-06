J-K: One militant held for murder of soldier on leave as police unearths conspiracy

Arrested militant Muzamil (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) Arrested militant Muzamil (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a militant believed to be behind the killing an Army soldier on leave in Shopian district last month, news agency IANS reported. The arrest was made in connection with the death of Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar, a Territorial Army soldier, whose body was recovered from village Wuthmula on November 25.

The police issued a statement saying that the militant, identified as Muzamil, along with four others, which includes Hizbul Mujahideen’s Saddam Padder, Bilal Mohand and LeT’s Touseef Ahmad and a newly recruited terrorist, had conspired to kill Sepoy Irfan Dar while he was visiting his home. “Investigation conducted so far has revealed that militants Saddam Padder, Touseef and a newly recruited unidentified militant along with the arrested Muzamil hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Dar,” the statement read.

According to the police, Muzamil had visited Dar’s village and taken him to an apple orchard in Wuthmula, 3 km from his home in Sazan. The other three militants were already present at the spot. “They came out from the orchard and fired at the Sepoy, resulting in his death on the spot,” IANS quoted the police as saying.

This is the third time a person from the security forces has been killed while on leave in the Valley.

In May, militants abducted Lt Umar Fayaz Parray, a resident of Kulgam who had gone to attend his cousin’s wedding in Shopian, and killed him. In September, militants barged into the house of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Mohammad Ramzan Parray at Hajin in North Kashmir, dragged him out, and shot him.

