Jammu and Kashmir: One injured in car blast at bus stand in Kishtwar district

ONE person was injured as a powerful car blast rocked Kishtwar town on Tuesday morning. Significantly, the explosion took place after a period of nearly one decade as last incident of militancy related violence had taken place in the district during 2006-07.

Identifying the injured as Raj Kumar of Keshwan, a contractor, sources said that he had parked his car, No JK 17-5097, at Old Bus Stand in the town on Monday night as he was living in a rented accommodation nearby. In the morning, when he returned from the temple and opened the front door his car, there was an explosion inside the vehicle blowing off its gear box, both the front seats and smashing the window panes and windscreen of the vehicle.

According to the victim, he had noticed a wire attached to the door, but ignored it. However, as he opened the door, blast happened.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Sandeep Wazir said that the blast appears to have taken place inside the car as the floor of the vehicle was intact. Police is investigating the cause of explosion, he said, adding the injured has been hospitalized and his condition was stated to be stable.

Significantly, the explosion has come in the wake of reports about Lashkar trying to revive militancy in Chenab Valley which comprises of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts. Police had only on Monday smashed a militant hideout at Nagseni in Kishtwar district and seized huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives from there. These included an AK 56 rifle along with two magazines, 60 rounds, four UBGL (under barrel grenade launcher) grenades, four hand grenades, one wireless set and a radio set antenna, three RPG rounds, one binocular, cooking utensils and two blankets.

Prior to it, it had last week busted a Lashkar module in adjoining Doda district and arrested seven people including a Special Police Officer, a former jawan of the Territorial Army for trying to revive militancy in Chenab Valley.

Those apprehended included Bashir Ahmed of Bangraw Gandoh who had earlier been working in 139 TA Battalion in Thathri area, his nephew Altaf Ahmed, a serving Special Police Officer in Doda, besides a surrendered Lashkar militant Abdul Rashid Harga alias Abdullah of Tanta, his younger brother Shoket Ali and Akthar Magray. Two more people arrested in the matter include Shafqat Hussain and Hafiz alias Shafqat.

These arrests followed investigations by a Special Investigation Team into the alleged attack on a police picket at Tanta by some unidentified people on the intervening night of May 7 – 8 last wherein, an SPO was killed and another injured. As the Chenab Valley region had been declared free of active militants since 2010-11, the use of AK 47 rifle in attack on the police picket surprised many in the police organization.

