J-K: Omar Abdullah questions Mehbooba Mufti govt’s handling of students’ protests

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. ( File Photo) Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. ( File Photo)

Questioning the handling of the students’ protests by the Jammu and Kashmir government, former Chief Minister and National Conference’s working president Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the prevailing situation is “deeply worrying”. “I hope @MehboobaMufti has thought through the implications of mass student protests across the valley. This is a deeply worrying situation (sic),” Omar wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Why could all colleges/universities not have been closed for a few days after the Pulwama clashes? Is @MehboobaMufti not alert to situation? (sic),” he said in another tweet.

I hope @MehboobaMufti has thought through the implications of mass student protests across the valley. This is a deeply worrying situation. http://t.co/P5hgLqxqDI — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 17, 2017

Earlier in the morning, a clash had broken out between security forces and agitating students near Sri Pratap (SP) College in Srinagar. According to a police official, security forces had asked the protestors to disperse but they did not pay heed and instead started pelting stones at the forces. Various student groups had called for protest march against the alleged “brutality” by forces on students of Degree College Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday.

Scores of students were injured after clashes against security forces had erupted at the Pulwama degree college on Saturday. Students’ groups were protesting against the alleged high-handedness of security forces.

Omar has been a staunch critic of the Mehbooba-led government, accusing it of failing to provide leadership and direction to the people of the state.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd