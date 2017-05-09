J-K: Officer shot during firing at STF post succumbs to injuries

Doda district has been declared free of active militants since 2010 and there had been no incident of militancy related violence during the last seven years. Doda district has been declared free of active militants since 2010 and there had been no incident of militancy related violence during the last seven years.

One of the Special Police Officers who sustained AK 47 bullet wounds in firing at an STF (Special Task Force) picket under mysterious circumstances the previous morning, succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

Identified as Mohammad Younis, the deceased along with another SPO Kiker Singh, both residents of Bhalessa, were posted at an STF picket built inside a kucha room at village Tanta. Both were reportedly asleep when the firing came around 1.45 am on Monday, sources said, adding that one had sustained bullet injured in the neck and another in the stomach.

The nearest reinforcements were available at Kahara, situated at a distance of 15 km, and to reach the picket one need to trek 2 km on foot for the nearest motorable kuchha road. there were only two SPOs at the picket at that time.

Significantly, Doda district has been declared free of active militants since 2010 and there had been no incident of militancy related violence during the last seven years. The area was many village defence committees, but none of the VDC member has been armed with an AK rifle, a senior police officer said.

Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal, who rushed to Doda after hearing about the incident, said the investigations conducted so far do not hint it to be a militancy related incident. It appears to be a case of some internal rivalry between the two injured SPOs.

