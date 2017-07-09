Jammu-Kashmir: Officer injured after militants hurl grenade at security camp in Tral

Photo for representational purpose. Source: ANI twitter Photo for representational purpose. Source: ANI twitter

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was injured after militants hurled a grenade at a security camp in Jammu-Kashmir’s Pulwana district on Saturday night. The attack took place in slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani’s hometown Tral, according to news agency PTI.

A UBGL grenade was lobbed by militants at the joint camp of CRPF and J&K Police at around 10:30 pm, a police official told PTI. The injured officer was taken to a hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

Saturday marked the first death anniversary of Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter with the security forces on July 8 last year. The valley witnessed massive protests and clashes after his death. Over 100 people, including security personnel, were killed in the subsequent violence that erupted in the Valley following Burhan Wani’s encounter.

On Saturday, in anticipation of any violent demonstration, the state government had imposed curfew in Tral and restrictions were imposed in other sensitive areas as well.

Two Army jawans were also injured in another militant attack in Hajin area of Bandipora on Saturday. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

