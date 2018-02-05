J-K: Most parties advise CM Mufti to defer panchayat polls

Panchayat polls in progress. (Express Photo/Representational) Panchayat polls in progress. (Express Photo/Representational)

In an indication that panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir may get deferred once again, most participants at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday told the state government that the situation at present, especially in the Valley, was not congenial for conducting such a massive electoral exercise.

Sources said that except BJP and Panthers Party, all other parties expressed reservations over holding panchayat elections at a time when incidents of militant violence and civilian unrest were on the rise in the Valley. However, they left the final decision to the state government.

“All the political parties are in favour of having elected panchayats in place across rural areas of the state. However, majority of them suggested that the polls be deferred for sometime as situation is not conducive at the moment,’’ said Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Law and Justice Abdul Haq Khan. He, however, did not comment on whether the state government will heed the suggestion to defer the elections.

Sources said a final decision in the matter will be taken by the state cabinet. Mehbooba had in December said the process for holding Panchayat elections will start from February 15. The Panchayat elections in the state were last held in 2011.

