J-K: MLA Sheikh Rashid boycotts assembly proceedings, deputy speaker requests him to return

As the independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Wednesday boycotted the assembly proceedings over an alleged assault by marshals, Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi requested him to return to the House, while speaker Kavinder Gupta assured that he would personally talk to the aggrieved legislator.

“I request Rashid sahib to return to the house. We are here to highlight the public issues and it would not be good to stay out of the House for him, and for his people,” Gurezi said immediately after taking the chair from the speaker this afternoon.

He said he was “compelled” to request marshalling out of the legislator from the House yesterday after the latter did not listen to the chair despite being asked to do so repeatedly and continued with the disruption.

Earlier, Gupta said he would personally talk to Rashid to ensure his return to the House. “Nothing like that (assault on Rashid) had happened. I will personally talk to him,” Gupta said after several members, including CPI(M) M Y Tarigami and Congress legislator G A Saroori, raised the issue of alleged roughing up of Rashid by watch and ward staff.

Rashid, who represents the Langate constituency of Kupwara district, had on Tuesday alleged that he was assaulted by marshals and a person in civvies after being marshalled out of the House. He had announced to boycott the remaining budget session until the incident was probed.

Soon after the House met today, the members expressed displeasure over the treatment meted out to Rashid but pacified on the assurance of the speaker.

Earlier, Congress legislator Usman Majeed Wani raised the issue of alleged baton charge on the party workers in Lal Chowk in the summer capital Srianagar yesterday, protesting against the erratic power supply.

“It is the duty of the political activists to highlight the problems of the public but it is unfortunate that they were treated with batons. We demand suspension of the police officer who led the lathicharge,” he said and demanded a statement from the government on the issue. Gupta told Wani that he has taken note of the matter.

