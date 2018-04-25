J-K: Minor raped in Poonch district

No arrest has been made in the matter so far, sources added. (Representational) No arrest has been made in the matter so far, sources added. (Representational)

Hours after Jammu Kashmir government approved death penalty to child rapists, police in border Poonch district on Tuesday registered a case of alleged rape on a minor girl.

While senior police officials were tight-lipped over the incident, sources said that the girl has named two people aged 24 and 27 years. She reportedly had gone to the school in Jhalas area where accused took her to an isolated place and allegedly committed rape on her. However, no arrest has been made in the matter so far, sources added.

Sources said that the girl was taken to the district hospital for medical examination by the police. She will be produced before the court for getting her statement recorded, sources added.

Earlier during the day, state cabinet had approved two ordinances providing life or death penalty to those held guilty in rape of a minor girl up to 12 years of age. In case of girls between 13-16 years, the cabinet approved a sentence of 20 years to life.

Life means “entire life,” said Minister for Law and Justice Abdul Haq Khan, adding that investigations in such cases will be conducted by a woman police officer.

