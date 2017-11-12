J-K minister Bali Bhagat urges private players to invest in health sector

Health Minister Bali Bhagat said that Jammu and Kashmir was lagging in specialised healthcare and appealed private players in the sector to invest in the state. “Government intends to promote the private sector in the medical field and all such private players are welcome here. The government will facilitate them,” Bhagat said.

Speaking at a continuing medical education (CME) event organised here to share ideas on liver-related ailments, the minister said that the state lags behind in specialised treatment and there was a greater need for better facilities. A large number of patients suffering from critical ailments have to visit other states for treatment, he said.

He appealed private players to invest in the state to ensure quality healthcare to patients. The CME was organised by Fortis Escorts Liver and Digestive Diseases Institute, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Maxxlyfe Hospital, Jammu. Bhagat called for organising more such events for sharing new innovations in the medical sector.

