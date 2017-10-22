J-K: Women shot dead, another injured in militant attack in Tral; search operation underway

Diwali 2017
Militants shot dead a woman at Seer village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:October 22, 2017 2:54 pm
A woman was shot dead and another injured after unidentified militants fired upon them at Seer village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. As per the latest report, security forces is conducting search operation.

Earlier in the morning, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara region. The encounter broke out at around 5 am, however, the militant was neutralised and a search and cordon operation was launched, said Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia

Grenade, rifle and Pakistani currency notes have been recovered from the slain militant.

