J-K: Militants ransack policeman home, set car on fire

In the second such incident this month, suspected militants barged into the house of a police officer in Kashmir Saturday night, ransacked it and set ablaze his car.

The incident took place at the residence of sub-inspector Mohammad Subhan at Chadoora in Budgam district. Subhan is posted at the Baramulla sub-jail. After ransacking the house, the suspected militants threatened Subhan’s family members.

They then abducted his son and nephew and drove away with them in Subhan’s car. The militants later released the boys, unharmed, but set the car on fire.

DGP S P Vaid told The Indian Express, “They (militants) want to terrorise families of policemen.”

