Four militants have been killed on Monday at Sambal, Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir by CRPF, after they attacked the CRPF camp. The attack took place at 45 battalion of CRPF camp in the early hours of Monday. The operation is still on, as per sources.

More details are awaited

