J-K: Militants hurl grenade at police station, one policeman injured

A police station attacked by militants in old Srinagar city. (Source: ANI) A police station attacked by militants in old Srinagar city. (Source: ANI)

In an attack against the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday, militants lobbed a grenade at a police station in old Srinagar city, which injured one policeman. The grenade exploded in the Safakadal station’s compound, a police official told news agency PTI. Special Police Officer (SPO) Samir Ahmad was injured in the incident, the official confirmed. Ahmad has been shifted to the police control room hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

The latest attack comes a day after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley arrived in the state to take stock of the security situation. In a high-level meeting with Jaitley and Army Chief Bipin Rawat and other top Army officials in Srinagar yesterday, the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) was discussed; commanders were told to remain alert. The cordon and search operations in the Valley were also discussed.

“He was also briefed on the close coordination among all the government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region,” an Army spokesperson had said. “(The)Defence Minister urged all to ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements.”

